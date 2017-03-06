March 6 African Gold Group Inc

* African gold group announces strategic investment from Forbes & Manhattan & corporate update

* Private placement of units at a price of $0.09 per unit for gross proceeds of up to approximately $7.0 million

* Net proceeds raised from private placement will be used to advance Co's Kobada Gold Project in Mali

* As part of closing of private placement, Brett Richards will be appointed as new chief executive officer of AGG

* Each unit will comprise one common share and one common share purchase warrant