Amazon's grocery push playing catch up with Chinese e-commerce giants
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing
May 25 African Media Entertainment Ltd:
* Fy revenue of 238.6 million rand versus 238.3 million rand year ago
* FY headline earnings per share of 606.9 cents
* Says final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017 is 250 cents per ordinary share (gross) (2016: 250 cents per share)
* Has paid off its 15% per annum track vendor debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Rodale Inc, a privately held media company known for publishing magazines such as Men's Health and Runner's World said on Wednesday that its board of directors had decided to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.