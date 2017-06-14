BRIEF-Kuwait's Sanam Real Estate posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss 76,942 dinars versus profit of 9,856 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rUO49D) Further company coverage: )
June 14 African Phoenix Investments Ltd
* Further to trading statement released on sens on 31 Jan 2017 earnings per share and headline earnings per share are expected to be between 2.95 cents and 4.43 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Slovenia hopes to reach agreement with the European Commission in early autumn on the next step in the sale of the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said on Thursday.