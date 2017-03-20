BRIEF-OncoCyte reports successful completion of follow on breast cancer diagnostic study
* OncoCyte reports successful completion of follow on breast cancer diagnostic study
March 21 AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* AFT in-licenses novatears® in australia and new zealand
* Novaliq has granted aft an exclusive license for commercialisation of novatears across australasia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* OncoCyte reports successful completion of follow on breast cancer diagnostic study
* Uniqure publishes data further demonstrating favorable immunogenicity profile and broad utilization of aav5-based gene therapies
* Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as senior vice president and chief financial officer