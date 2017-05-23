May 24 Aft Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* FY total income increased 8% to $70.8 mln

* FY operating loss NZ$14.8 million versus operating loss of NZ$9 million

* Expects AFT will narrow its losses in FY2018 and return to profitability during FY2018/FY2019 period

