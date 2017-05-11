BRIEF-Active Biotech appoints Helen Tuvesson as new CEO
* the Board has appointed the company's current CSO Helén Tuvesson as new CEO of Active Biotech AB
May 12 AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* U.S FDA has accepted its application to register its painkiller Maxigesic tablets in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* the Board has appointed the company's current CSO Helén Tuvesson as new CEO of Active Biotech AB
* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage: