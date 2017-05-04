May 4 Lancashire Holdings Ltd:

* Official says co in no hurry to set up EU base, sees staying in the UK for the foreseeable future

* Official says co says will wait for outcome of Brexit talks before deciding on EU base

* Official says co says European income accounts for under 8 percent of group's overall income

* Official says co says has options to write EU business out of Bermuda HQ or via Lloyd's Of London's Brussels base