UPDATE 1-Oracle beats profit estimates on cloud push, shares jump
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.
May 31 Afterpay Holdings
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
* Merger with touchcorp remains on-track and executive teams working well in preparation
* Based on recent monthly sales through afterpay platform, annualised underlying sales is estimated to be greater than $1 billion
* NAB committed receivables funding facility up-scaled from $40 mln to $200 mln on improved pricing terms
* Developing partnerships with Tyro, Bigcommerce, Trade Me and others to materially contribute to further underlying sales growth during H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges
* Mitek names SaaS veteran Jeff Davison as chief financial officer