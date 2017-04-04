BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
April 4 AG Growth International Inc
* AG Growth International - acquired Global Industries Inc for $100 million; co expects deal to be immediately accretive to profit per share and FFO
* AG Growth International - in connection with acquisition, AGI's credit facilities have been amended to extend maturity to 2021
* AG Growth International - purchase price was financed by cash on hand and AGI's revolving credit facility
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp