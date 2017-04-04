April 4 AG Growth International Inc

* AG Growth International - acquired Global Industries Inc for $100 million; co expects deal to be immediately accretive to profit per share and FFO

* AG Growth International - in connection with acquisition, AGI's credit facilities have been amended to extend maturity to 2021

* AG Growth International - purchase price was financed by cash on hand and AGI's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: