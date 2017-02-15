Feb 15 Ageas SA:
* Q4 insurance net result down of 87 percent to 18 million
euros ($19.03 million) versus 142 million euros
* Insurance solvency II (Ageas) ratio above target at 182
percent
* Q4 net result impacted by exceptional items in the UK and
Asia
* Proposed gross cash dividend of 2.10 euros, including 0.40
euros related to Hong Kong sale
* Q4 life net profit attributable to shareholders 81.1
million euros versus 147.1 million euros year ago
* 2016 result is driven by a resilient performance in
Belgium and improved results in Asia and Continental Europe,
affected however by disappointing results in the UK
* Q4 gross inflows (at 100 percent) 6.96 billion euros
versus 7.02 billion euros year ago
* Q4 UK inflows were up 1 percent in local currency but
suffered from worsening exchange rates
* Q4 non-life net loss attributable to shareholders 63.2
million euros versus loss 5.0 million euros year ago
* FY return on equity - insurance 12.0 percent versus 11.0
percent year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9458 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)