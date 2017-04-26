Safran shareholders approve plan to buy Zodiac Aerospace
PARIS, June 15 Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac .
April 26 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
* AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF AN INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN FLINT, MICHIGAN
* AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL INVESTMENT TRUST - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO REIT'S ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT
* FACILITY PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$16.0 MILLION (BEFORE CLOSING COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 15 Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac .
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.