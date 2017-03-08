March 8 Agfa Gevaert NV:

* Q4 revenue 664 million euros ($701.65 million) versus 672 million euros year ago

* Q4 recurring EBITDA 76 million euros versus 65 million euros year ago

* Q4 net cash 60 million euros versus 63 million euros year ago

* Positive evolution is expected to continue in 2017

* Expects that it will be able to keep the recurring EBITDA margin close to or above 10 percent of revenue in 2017