MOVES- Macquarie, Mirova, Houlihan Lokey
June 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 9 Agile Group Holdings Ltd
* Target company as seller, Crown Golden as purchaser and Forever Fame as guarantor of purchaser entered into SPA
* Crown Golden has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares from target company for consideration.
* Upon completion, Crown Golden will cancel sale shares and Forever Fame will become sole shareholder of Crown Golden.
* Target company being Crystal I Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Armistice Capital Llc reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rwELbT) Further company coverage:
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2045 GMT on Monday: