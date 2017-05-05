May 5 Agile Group Holdings Ltd:

* Unit entered into formal agreement with Shiguang Chuangjian, Zheng Zihong and Wu Zhangjin

* Pursuant to formal agreement, cooperation mode for 8 projects has been classified into two types. group 1 projects & group 2 projects

* Zhongshan Yajing shall pay consideration of rmb 215.0 million for Huashengtang project

* Zhongshan Yajing shall pay consideration of rmb173.458 million for Bosheng project

* Zhongshan Yajing shall pay consideration of rmb115.043 million for Wenhua project and rmb500 million for Shenzhong project

* For Shenzhong project, rmb500 million shall be paid within 5 days after signing of formal agreement