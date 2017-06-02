June 2 Agilent Technologies Inc:

* Co, Agendia Inc to expand relationship to develop RNA-SEQ kit version of Agendia's currently marketed mammaprint, blueprint tests

* Agreement accelerates development of tests to assess risk of disease recurrence in women with early-stage breast cancer

* Initial phase of RNA-SEQ kit development is expected to be completed in 2017, providing early access to limited markets in Europe