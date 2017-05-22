BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
May 22 Agilent Technologies Inc
* Reports second-quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49 to $0.51
* Sees FY 2017 non-Gaap earnings per share $2.15 to $2.21
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.36 billion to $4.38 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.58
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $1,102 million versus $1,019 million
* Q2 revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision