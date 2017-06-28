BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices public offering of 20 mln shares at $20.40/share
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
June 28 Agility Health Inc
* Agility Health announces appointment of new director to the board, issuance of securities and amendment of debenture
* Agility Health Inc says amendment extends maturity date of debenture to May 31, 2018
* Agility Health Inc - Amendment provides conversion price with respect to debenture will be C$0.15 from and after September 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
SYDNEY, June 29 The dollar shuddered to its lows for the year on Thursday as a drumbeat of hawkish comments from major central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States.
* Company has entered into an amendment agreement with Sinotech Corporation Limited