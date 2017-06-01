June 1 Agilysys Inc

* Agilysys reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter revenue of $30.6 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.23

* Q4 revenue $30.6 million versus $31.9 million

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $136 million to $140 million

* Sees fy 2018 revenue up about 7 to 10 percent

* Agilysys inc - ‍expects that it will generate positive adjusted earnings from operations (non-gaap measure) in q4 of fiscal 2018​