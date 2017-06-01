BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 1 Agilysys Inc
* Agilysys reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter revenue of $30.6 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Q4 revenue $30.6 million versus $31.9 million
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $136 million to $140 million
* Sees fy 2018 revenue up about 7 to 10 percent
* Agilysys inc - expects that it will generate positive adjusted earnings from operations (non-gaap measure) in q4 of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.