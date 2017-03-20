March 20 Agjunction Inc

* Agjunction Inc - new strategic agreement with Hemisphere GNSS Inc

* Agjunction Inc - specific terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Agjunction Inc - deal for an undisclosed, one-time payment

* Agjunction Inc - new long-term supply agreement, Agjunction has agreed to release Hemisphere from a license restriction