UPDATE 3-Cyber attack hits shipper Maersk, causes cargo delays
* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber attack
June 27 AgJunction Inc:
* AgJunction repurchases 7.9 million common shares
* AgJunction - repurchased, returned to treasury for cancellation 7.9 million of its common shares under an arm's length private transaction for $1.8 million
* Following repurchase, AgJunction has approximately 116.5 million shares outstanding and $19.0 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber attack
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
June 28 Shaw Communications Inc on Wednesday reported strong quarterly subscriber gains at its revamped cable business and notched wireless profit growth even as it spent heavily to build up both businesses.