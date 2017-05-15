May 15 (Reuters) -

* AGM Group Holdings files for U.S. IPO of up to $7.0 million of class a ordinary shares - SEC filing

* Says intends to apply to list class a ordinary shares on Nasdaq capital market under the symbol “AGMH”

* Says Network Financial Securities Inc as underwriter to IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: