March 6 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd:

* Agnico Eagle announces investment in Goldquest Mining Corp

* Agnico Eagle Mines - agreed to purchase 38.1 million common shares of Goldquest Mining Corp in non-brokered private placement at price of $0.60 per share

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - closing of transaction is expected to occur on or about March 8, 2017