April 27 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd-
* Agnico Eagle reports first quarter 2017 results; strong
operational performance continues; full year production guidance
increased; canadian malartic extension receives government
approval; exploration drilling yields favourable results at
amaruq
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 excluding items
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says total capital expenditures
(including sustaining capital) in 2017 remain forecast to be
approximately $850 million
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - full year production guidance
increased
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - fy production is now expected to
exceed 1.57 million ounces compared to previous guidance of 1.55
million ounces
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - total cash costs per ounce of
gold in 2017 remain forecast to be between $595 and $625 per
ounce
* Payable gold production in q1 of 2017 was 418,216 ounces
of gold at production costs per ounce of $578
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - qtrly revenues from mining
operations $547.5 million versus $490.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $512.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
