June 20 AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* ‍IN Q1 OF 2017|18 (1 MARCH TO 31 MAY 2017), AGRANA IMPROVED ITS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) FROM EUR 47.0 MILLION IN Q1 2016|17 TO EUR 69.8 MILLION​

* REVENUES DURING THREE MONTHS ALSO ROSE SLIGHTLY, FROM EUR 665.5 MILLION TO EUR 684.2 MILLION

* EXTREMELY FAVOURABLE DEVELOPMENT OF ETHANOL PRICES IN STARCH SEGMENT, IN PARTICULAR, AND BETTER OPERATING RESULTS IN SUGAR SEGMENT CONTRIBUTED TO RISE IN GROUP EBIT

* HAS RAISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR EBIT IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017|18 FROM A 'MODERATE' (+5 % TO +10 %) TO A 'SIGNIFICANT' (> +10 %) INCREASE DUE TO IMPROVED OUTLOOK IN STARCH SEGMENT​