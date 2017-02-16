Feb 16 Agrana Beteiligungs AG:

* In course of first tranche of its cash capital increase, Agrana placed 1,316,720 new Agrana shares at an offer price of 100 euros ($106.6) per new Agrana share

* An aggregate of 67,349 new Agrana shares were subscribed for in rights offering