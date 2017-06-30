UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 AGRARIUS AG
* FY GROUP SALES IN 2016 ROSE BY OVER 42% FROM EUR 4,934 THOUSAND IN 2015 TO EUR 7,025 THOUSAND
* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE AT EUR 0.65 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -0.37) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources