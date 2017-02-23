Feb 23 Agree Realty Corp:

* Agree Realty Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.63

* Q4 FFO per share $0.64

* Disposition guidance for 2017 is between $20 million and $50 million

* Outlook for acquisition volume in 2017 is between $200 and $225 million of high-quality retail net lease properties

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S