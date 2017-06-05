BRIEF-Soho Development AGM approves share buyback of up to 250 million zlotys
* AGM GIVES PERMISSION FOR SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO 250 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 5 Agree Realty Corp:
* Agree Realty increases its 2017 guidance and provides update on investment activity
* Agree Realty Corp - increasing its 2017 acquisition guidance to a range of $250 million to $275 million of high-quality retail net lease properties
* Agree Realty Corp - sold two walgreens properties in Lowell, Michigan and Shelby Township, Michigan
* Agree Realty Corp - raising low end of its 2017 disposition guidance to a new range of $30 million to $50 million, from a previous range of $20 million to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BANCA GENERALI AND BG FIDUCIARIA SIM APPROVED PLAN FOR MERGER OF BG FIDUCIARIA SIM INTO COMPANY
* SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)