BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 12 Agree Realty Corp
* Agree realty announces common stock offering
* Says offering 2.10 million common shares
* Agree realty corp says intends to use net proceeds of offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing