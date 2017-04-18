April 18 Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd
* Abc-More Announcement On Resignation Of Directors
* Lou Wenlong has tendered his resignation as an Executive
Director, an Executive Vice President
* Board considered and approved resignation of Lu Jianping
as an Independent Non-Executive Director of bank
* Number of Independent Non-Executive Directors of bank will
not be less than one-third of board upon resignation of Lou
Wenlong
* Lu Jianping's resignation has taken effect
* Following effective resignation of Lu Jianping, number of
members of nomination and remuneration committee of bank would
be decreased to six
* Following effective resignation of Lu Jianping number of
Independent Non-Executive Directors would be reduced to three
