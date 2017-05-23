BRIEF-Prince Housing & Development to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 21
May 23 Agricultural Land Trust
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
* Trust has issued to cornerstone new siv bond fund notes with a face value of $8.5 million at an interest rate of 6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 21
HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company