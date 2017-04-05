April 5 AgroFresh Solutions Inc

* AgroFresh Solutions announces various agreements with the Dow Chemical Company and Avenue Capital

* AgroFresh - Revisions to tax receivables agreement, warrant purchase agreement and payable balances provides immediate estimated benefit of about $85 million

* Dow has also agreed to buy up to 10% of AgroFresh's outstanding shares through open market purchases

* AgroFresh Solutions-Dow, Avenue Capital agreed to make available up to $100 million of borrowing capacity for potential strategic acquisitions by company

* AgroFresh Solutions Inc- Net present value of tax receivables agreement liability will be reduced by $65 million

* AgroFresh Solutions - Additionally, co, Dow and Avenue agreed to terminate warrant purchase agreement entered in connection with business combination

* AgroFresh - Co's obligations on payments to be reduced to 50% of tax savings related to step-up in value of assets that occurred in connection with deal