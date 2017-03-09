CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 9 AgroFresh Solutions Inc -
* AgroFresh Solutions reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 sales $52 million versus $51 million
* AgroFresh Solutions Inc qtrly diluted loss per share $1.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner