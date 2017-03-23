BRIEF-Arrow Electronics announces early results
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
March 23 Agtech Holdings Ltd-
* Company and alipay entered into framework agreement
* Alipay shall conduct transactions on alipay lottery channel on a revenue-sharing basis subject to caps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: