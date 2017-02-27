Feb 27 AH Vest Ltd:

* HEPS and EPS for HY ended Dec. 31 expected to rise between 20-30 pct to between 0.84-0.91 cents per share versus HEPS and EPS of 0.7 cents /share

* Improved results reflect positive performance of new manufacturing plant in Eikenhof