March 1 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Nv

* Says it sees some wage inflation but it is very manageable - conference call

* On Belgium: transformation plan has not resonated back on integrated stores yet - conference call

* Says it expects price deflation in u.s. To phase out in second half of year - conference call

* Says main competitive impact from Walmart is in Pennsylvania area and slightly in part of Virginia - conference call