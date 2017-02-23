BRIEF-Value Partners says AUM of group as at May 31 was about $15.3 bln
* aum of company and its subsidiaries as at 31 May 2017 were approximately us$15.3 billion
Feb 24 Aia Group Ltd
* vonb margin of 52.8 per cent for fy
* 28 per cent growth in vonb to us$2,750 million for fy
* ifrs operating profit after tax (opat) up 15 per cent to us$3,981 million for fy
* Final dividend up 25 per cent
* 31 per cent increase in annualised new premiums (anp) to us$5,123 million for fy
* 25 per cent growth in final dividend to 63.75 hong kong cents per share
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's primary money rates edged up slightly this week as liquidity stress from seasonal factors outweighed huge cash injections by the central bank, which kept short-term market rates unchanged after an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike. The People's Bank of China left interest rates for its open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase by the Federal Reserve. In March, the PBOC raised rates within hours of a Fed hike.
* Xu Luode has resigned as non-executive director