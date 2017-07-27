FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-AIB H1 profit falls 25 pct on fewer one-offs, margins rise
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 6:24 AM / in a day

BRIEF-AIB H1 profit falls 25 pct on fewer one-offs, margins rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc

* H1 profit before tax 761 million euros versus 1.017 billion euros euro profit a year ago

* H1 NIM 2.54 percent versus 2.46 in Q1, fully loaded CET1 ratio 16.6 percent versus 16.0 percent end-March

* Total provision writeback of 19 million eur in H1 versus 211 million eur writbeack a year ago

* Net loans 60 billion eur versus 61 billion eur end-Dec, impaired loans decreased by 1.3 billion eur to 7.8 billion

* Irish mortgage lending increased 41 percent y/y to grow market share to 37 percent

* Future dividend proposals will be considered in context of 2017 FY results

* 7 billion of new lending approved with 4.3 billion drawn down, up 15 percent y/y,

* Signs of weakness emerging in the broader UK economy, particularly in the consumer sector

* Do not foresee a material operational impact arising for our uk business as a result of brexit Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.