BRIEF-Brown & Brown acquries assets Tricoast Insurance Services
* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Tricoast Insurance Services, Llc
May 8 AID Partners Technology Holdings Ltd
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* Says agreement in relation to sale and purchase of sale shares for a consideration of up to US$14 million
* Pursuant to subscription and sale & purchase agreement, purchaser to buy sale shares, of about 60.68% of Intermediate Holdco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Tricoast Insurance Services, Llc
LONDON, June 19 Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie in London, has left the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
June 19 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it appointed hedge fund manager and billionaire investor John Paulson to its board.