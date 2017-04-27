BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
April 27 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd
* Says it adjusts share private placement plan, to raise up to 2.15 billion yuan ($311.91 million) from 2.43 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q9PKaC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rAYXbA) Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation