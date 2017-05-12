BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1
May 12 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.8 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18


* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)