BRIEF-A1M Pharma starts trading on Nasdaq First North on June 20
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzWpdO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd
* Says it offers to buy Clínica Baviera, S.A. at 10.35 euros ($10.99) per share
* Says share trade to resume on April 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2omk3KH; bit.ly/2p36lg2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzWpdO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Presented updated data from ongoing Phase 1 study of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: