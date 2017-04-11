April 11 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd

* Says it offers to buy Clínica Baviera, S.A. at 10.35 euros ($10.99) per share

* Says share trade to resume on April 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2omk3KH; bit.ly/2p36lg2

