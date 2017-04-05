April 5 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd

* Says its net profit up 30.2 percent y/y at 557.5 million yuan ($80.86 million) in 2016

* Says it sees Q1 net profit up 30-35 percent y/y

