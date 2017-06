Feb 27 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd

* Says its 2016 preliminary net profit up 30.3 percent y/y at 557.7 million yuan ($81.17 million)

* Says its unit to invest $4.73 million to set up Rimonci International Specialized Fund with partner

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mBzFIq; bit.ly/2lWO5pf

