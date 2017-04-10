April 10 Clinica Baviera SA:
* Announced on Saturday that Aier Eye International (Europe)
SLU (Aier Eye) has committed to launch a takeover bid for all
the shares of the company, at a price of 10.35 euros ($10.95)
per share, to be fully paid-up in cash
* Six of the shareholders (Inversiones Telesan, Inversiones
Dario 3, Investments Ballo Holding, Netsa Investment,
Inversiones Grupo Zriser, Corporacion Financiera Alba)
committed to accept the offer in respect of a number of shares
jointly representing 59.353 percent of the company's share
capital
* Shareholders Inversiones Telesan, Inversiones Dario 3 and
Investments Ballo Holding, controlled by the company's managers
Eduardo Baviera Sabater, Fernando Llovet Osuna and Julio Baviera
Sabater, will not accept the offer in respect of shares jointly
representing 10 percent of the company's share capital
* Eduardo Baviera Sabater, Fernando Llovet Osuna and Julio
Baviera Sabater committed to remain as members of the company's
management
($1 = 0.9448 euros)
