May 15 AIG

* AIG appoints Brian Duperreault president and chief executive officer

* AIG - Duperreault has resigned as chairman and chief executive officer of Hamilton Insurance Group (Hamilton)

* Aig - Peter D. Hancock resigned as president, chief executive officer and director concurrent with Duperreault's appointment