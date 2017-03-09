Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
March 9 American International Group Inc :
* AIG announces CEO transition plan
* Peter D. Hancock, president and chief executive officer, has informed board of directors of his intention to resign
* Hancock will remain as CEO until a successor has been named
* Board of directors will conduct a comprehensive search for a successor to Hancock
* Board remains committed to financial targets and objectives announced
* AIG'S Hancock says "without wholehearted shareholder support for my continued leadership", protracted period of uncertainty could undermine company's progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.