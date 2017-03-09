March 9 American International Group Inc :

* AIG announces CEO transition plan

* Peter D. Hancock, president and chief executive officer, has informed board of directors of his intention to resign

* Hancock will remain as CEO until a successor has been named

* Board of directors will conduct a comprehensive search for a successor to Hancock

* Board remains committed to financial targets and objectives announced

* AIG'S Hancock says "without wholehearted shareholder support for my continued leadership", protracted period of uncertainty could undermine company's progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: