BRIEF-Veneto Banca's former managers being notified of legal action against them
June 14 Italian regional lender Veneto Banca says:
March 28 American International Group Inc -
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor
* Donna Demaio will rejoin AIG as executive vice president and chief auditor on April 17
* Demaio succeeds Martha Gallo, and will join AIG's executive leadership team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Italian regional lender Veneto Banca says:
PRAGUE, June 14 Czech lender Komercni Banka will be ready to meet higher capital requirements next year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, after the central bank decided this week to make banks put more aside in case of hard times.
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.