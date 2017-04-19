BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 American International Group Inc :
* AIG announces impact of UK ogden discount rate change and treatment of deferred gain associated with adverse development cover
* AIG - in Q1 expects to record an increase to prior year loss reserves of about $100 million pre-tax from recent decision by uk ministry of justice on ogden rate
* AIG -to recognize estimated nominal pre-tax deferred gain of $2.6 billion in connection with adverse development cover entered into with Berkshire Hathaway
* AIG - Q1 2017 results will reflect a partial quarter of amortization of approximately $40 million pre-tax based on closing date of contract of feb 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg