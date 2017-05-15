UPDATE 1-Moody's downgrades Australia's top banks over housing risk
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)
May 15 AIG:
* Says Duperreault's initial compensation will consist of an annual base salary of $1.6 million
* Says Duperreault's initial compensation will also consist of a short-term annual incentive target of $3.2 million
* Says in addition, Duperreault will receive a one-time, make-whole cash award of $12 million as compensation for unvested Hamilton equity awards to be forfeited by him
* Says Duperreault's initial compensation will also consist of an annual long-term incentive award of $11.2 million
* Says pursuant to Hamilton Waiver Agreement, will make additional payment of $20 million contingent upon completion of Duperreault's second year as CEO Source text: (bit.ly/2rhlIlg) Further company coverage:
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)
* Says informed by major shareholder of intention to dispose of its interest in NDIL to another insurance group Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Moody's says rise in countercyclical capital buffer is credit positive for Czech banks because it ensures that they focus on capital retention to preserve their existing solid capital bases amid strong loan growth